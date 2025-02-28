FCCA Delegation Visits SVG for Cruise Tourism Talks

Executive members of the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) were on a two-day visit to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) to inspect the Kingstown Cruise Terminal, engage with tourism stakeholders, and discuss port logistics, among other issues. The FCCA’s leadership team, headed by CEO Michele Paige, arrived in SVG on February 18 and left on February 19.

While here, the team held meetings with key government officials to strengthen its growing strategic partnership with St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The four member FCCA delegation also included President Adam Ceserano, Operations Committee Chair Marie McKenzie (Carnival Corporation), and Matthew Weintraub (Norwegian Cruise Line). The officials engaged with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, government officials, and key cruise tourism stakeholders.

One of the key events held during the visit was a working lunch with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Port Authority where port expansion, development plans, and environmental sustainability initiatives were discussed. Another key event was a Town Hall Meeting with stakeholders in the tourism industry here.

“Discussions covered port operations, logistics, and industry growth, complemented by a cultural presentation and a tour of port facilities. Exciting to strengthen partnerships and collaborate on the future of cruise tourism in SVG” the FCCA said.

At a cocktail held at the Prime Minister’s residence on February 18, CEO of the FCCA Michele Paige outlined reasons why she is asking stakeholders in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to believe that the cruise industry is good for the country.

“The cruise industry is building sixty-eight new ships that are going to come into service. Why not put them into St. Vincent and the Grenadines?” she said, adding that, “the cruise industry spends hundreds of millions of dollars to market the destinations that they do send the ships to even if people, the travel agents, consumers aren’t taking those voyages; we are still touting the importance of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Then, when the passengers come here, the average passenger spends $100. The average crew member spends $60,” she said.

“With the work that I am asking you to do to encourage them to make St. Vincent a demand destination. Then those passengers are looking for their next vacation spot then they are on vacation. Why not have them come back and stay in St. Vincent? So, my friends, please, work with us to be able to encourage spending and return visitors and we would have a beautiful bilateral partnership” she added.

Meanwhile CEO of the SVG Port Authority Mr. Carl James said:

“We at the Port Authority show our commitment to cruise, and we intend to work with all of our stakeholders in a collaborative manner. We want to build what could be considered an exceptional and competitive product and make St. Vincent one of the most desirable places in the Caribbean for cruise ships to come to.”

The FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization composed of 23-member cruise lines operating nearly 200 vessels in Floridian, Caribbean and Latin American waters. Created in 1972, the FCCA’s mandate is to provide a forum for discussion on tourism development, ports, safety, security and other cruise industry issues.