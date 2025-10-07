FCGM donates vital supplies to Lewis Punnett Home

FCMA Deepens Community Impact with Recent Donations

Earlier this year, with smiles all around, the Former Coast Guard Members Association (FCMA) proudly donated financial aid to five community feeding programmes across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Just under six months later, on Tuesday, October 7, 2025, they took another impactful step by donating essential items, including protective underwear, hygiene wipes, first-aid supplies, and personal hygiene items (toiletries), to the Lewis Punnett Home in Kingstown, recognised as the country’s lone government geriatric facility.

The Home currently houses fifty-five elderly residents, both male and female. Additionally, the Association distributed twelve care bags and similar items directly to elderly persons in the community.

The items were handed over to Sister Luan Small, Departmental Manager, and Sister Jameil Bartholomew, Ward Manager. Established in June 2023, the FCMA is comprised of past members of the SVG Coast Guard Service who reside locally and abroad, and who actively contribute to the Association’s charitable work.

The FCMA embraces the spirit of service, aiming to assist the general public, support the SVG Coast Guard where possible, and foster social engagement among its members.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force commends the FCMA for its ongoing support to vulnerable persons and recognises the Association’s efforts as a worthy example of service to community.