Felix Finisterre appointed acting G.G of Saint Lucia

His Excellency Sir Cyril Errol Melchiades Charles, GCSL, GCMG, demitted office as Governor-General of Saint Lucia on July 31, 2026.

His Majesty King Charles III, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, appointed His Excellency Mr. Felix Finisterre as Acting Governor-General of Saint Lucia with effect from August 1, 2026.

Sir Errol was appointed Acting Governor-General and sworn in on November 11, 2021, following the departure of Sir Neville Cenac, who demitted office on October 31, 2021. His Majesty King Charles III, acting on the advice of Prime Minister Pierre, subsequently appointed him Governor-General of Saint Lucia with effect from November 1, 2024.

Sir Errol served during a period of constitutional change in Saint Lucia, including the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the accession and coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, and Saint Lucia’s transition from the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council to the Caribbean Court of Justice as its final court of appeal. Throughout his tenure, he discharged the responsibilities of the Office of Governor-General with dignity, steadiness and respect for the country’s constitutional traditions.

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia, expresses profound gratitude to Sir Errol for his service. The Prime Minister thanks him for accepting the responsibility to serve at an important time and for carrying out his duties with dignity and respect for the Office of Governor-General. He wishes Sir Errol and his family good health and God’s continued blessings.

Mr. Finisterre has given decades of service to Saint Lucia in education, community development, sustainable tourism, public administration and regional development.

He began his professional career in education, teaching for 18 years at every level of the Saint Lucian education system. After completing his university studies in the United Kingdom, he returned home and lectured at the former Saint Lucia Teachers’ College, now the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College.

Mr. Finisterre is widely recognised for his pioneering work in community-based development and sustainable tourism. He played a leading role in establishing the Soufrière Regional Development Foundation and developing the Sulphur Springs as one of Saint Lucia’s leading tourism attractions.

He was also instrumental in creating the Soufrière Marine Management Area, the first integrated marine management area in the Eastern Caribbean. He later conceptualised and managed Saint Lucia’s first Community-Based Heritage Tourism Programme.

In 2000, Mr. Finisterre was elected to the House of Assembly and served as Minister for Communications, Works, Transport and Public Utilities until 2005. Following his retirement from active politics, he continued working with communities and institutions across Saint Lucia, the OECS and Haiti.

Mr. Finisterre has served on several national and regional boards and advisory bodies, including the Saint Lucia National Trust, the UNDP Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme and the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute.

He also serves as the Eastern Caribbean Representative of the CARICOM–Canada Expert Deployment Mechanism, through which he contributes to regional capacity building and institutional strengthening.

Mr. Finisterre was recently presented with a GIMIES Award in recognition of his contribution to tourism development, particularly in community-based tourism, heritage conservation and sustainable destination management.

Prime Minister Pierre congratulates His Excellency Mr. Finisterre on his appointment and wishes him every success as he carries out the responsibilities of Acting Governor-General. The Government looks forward to working with him in service to the people of Saint Lucia.