Police Constable #893 Mikalin John has added her name to the growing list of police officers who have attained Master’s Degrees. On Saturday October 21, 2023, Constable John was among twelve hundred (1200) students who graduated from the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus in Barbados – earning the prestigious International Master of Business Administration (IMBA) Degree. John attained her first degree from the same university with a Bachelor’s in Public Sector Management in July 2020.

John began her journey towards obtaining a second degree in September 2021- which spanned twenty-four (24) months online, while at the same time, fulfilling her duties and responsibilities as a police officer attached to the Narcotics Unit. “The journey of a million miles begins with one single step. Transitioning from my previous field in Public Sector Management, which I pursued during my undergraduate studies, to the realm of International Business Administration has considerably broadened my perspective on effective management. Throughout my educational journey, I have acquired a comprehensive understanding of diverse management strategies that can be effectively integrated into my daily operations within the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force” said Officer John.

John opined that police officers must develop the capacity to investigate crimes and manage people effectively. “In today’s evolving society, I firmly believe that Police Officers should not only be well-versed in the importance of preventing and solving crimes but should also possess the skills and knowledge required to motivate and manage their colleagues effectively. These essential management skills foster a sense of inclusivity and enhance collaboration, enabling our teams to execute their daily duties cohesively and efficiently”.

It was not all smooth sailing for the graduate during her course of study. There were numerous challenges she had to overcome to achieve her goal. “I encountered numerous challenges along the way, including the struggle to meet assignment deadlines, the constraints of unplanned duties, and moments of doubt when comprehending the provided materials seemed insurmountable. Nevertheless, I recognized that achieving the dreams I held from my formative years required persistence and dedication”.

Constable John expresses gratitude to her family, friends, colleagues, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the entire Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for their unwavering support and motivation throughout her journey. She said, “While this is a significant accomplishment, it is only a stepping stone in my continued pursuit of personal and professional growth. The journey of Mikalin John is far from finished”.

The Commissioner of Police and other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) extends hearty congratulations to Constable Mikalin John on successfully completing her Master’s Degree and wish her continued success in her future undertakings.