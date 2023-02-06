FIJI: Samsung will help to digitise school system

One of the world’s popular android mobile producers, Samsung has been roped in by the Ministry of Education to improve the country’s school system’s digital learning tools.

A workshop held in Nadi between Samsung New Zealand and the Ministry of Education focused on the digitisation of Fiji’s school system using the global brand.

While closing the week long discussions, Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu acknowledged the work that Samsung New Zealand had carried out in organising the intense workshop.

“I would like to thank the resource persons, experts and educators who are at the forefront of this important movement, for sharing important knowledge on the latest developments and best practices in the field of digital education,” he said.

“I am confident that the learning experience in this workshop has emphasised the crucial role of capacity-building for the entire life cycle of digital equity and that he agrees with the general consensus that the digital divide is a significant challenge but there are solutions available.”

He said that continued professional development was necessary and the discussions marked the start of coordinated efforts to engage with partners to establish an efficient and seamless digital learning environment.

According to the ministry, the workshop focused on increasing Fijian students’ uptake and use of digital devices in their day to day learning, improving digital literacy and educational outcomes for students, easy access and timely delivery and support of Samsung products.

The discussions also focused on how to make public-private-partnerships work for digital infrastructure projects.