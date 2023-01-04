Seruvakula steps down from his position as head coach

Seruvakula steps down as coach

Senirusi Seruvakula has made the decision to resign as the Fijiana and Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua’s head coach.

The Fiji Rugby Union reaffirmed this on Wednesday.

Chairman of the FRU Board Commodore Humphrey Tawake notes that Seruvakula has announced his intention to resign after reflecting after the World Cup.

Additionally, Commodore Tawake affirms that the FRU Board has approved Seruvakula’s decision and is putting other plans in place to ensure his continued participation in other Fiji Rugby initiatives.

At the end of this year, Seruvakula’s current contract was set to expire.

Until a new head coach is hired and the position is advertised, assistant coaches Inoke Male and Mike Legge are managing the team.

Seruvakula expressed his gratitude to FRU for having faith in him and giving him the chance to help women’s rugby advance.

In its first year in Australia, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua won the Super W Championship under his direction.

He also served as the coach for the Fijiana 15s, who last year finished ninth at the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand and won the Oceania Championship.

Source : FBC News