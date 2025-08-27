Final week to enter ‘Love the Caribbean’ photo contest 2025

Only one week remains to enter EPIC’s first-ever Seas & Scenes: Love the Caribbean Photo Contest 2025, hosted in partnership with Caribbean Compass magazine. Time is running out, and this is your chance to share an image that shows why the Caribbean matters.

The contest invites residents and visitors to celebrate people, places, and wild nature through photography and storytelling. EPIC’s mission is to protect the Caribbean’s unique environments and cultures through science, education, advocacy, and stewardship (S.E.A.S). Seas & Scenes turns that mission into pictures and stories that amplify across the region, build awareness and pride, and inspire action.

More than $1,000 in total cash prizes are available. Audience Choice, decided by public vote, awards $300 for first, $100 for second, and $50 for third. Sailing & Yachting Adventures awards $200, $100, and $50. Caribbean Nature and the People Who Love It awards $200, $100, and $50. Up to fifteen Judges’ Choice recognitions will also be announced. All cash prize winners receive a one-year digital subscription to Doyle Guides.

Running until August 31, 2025, the contest invites photographers of all skill levels—whether professionals or smartphone users—to submit up to three original images that highlight Caribbean nature, culture, or conservation in action, then add a story that helps bring the moment to life. Even if you are not a photographer, everyone is invited to vote for their favorite photo and to engage through social media with the stories shared by the photographers on the contest website. Enter or vote at epicislands.org/photo-contest-2025.

Winning entries will be chosen by a panel of judges from throughout the region, whose expertise includes photography, nature conservation, and Caribbean connections. Winners will be featured on Caribbean Compass and EPIC platforms, continuing a longstanding collaboration between the two organizations to celebrate the Caribbean’s unique heritage and a shared mission to inspire love for the region’s natural and cultural treasures while raising awareness of the urgent need to protect them.

“The photo gallery already reads like a love letter to the region.”

– Elaine Lembo, Editor in Chief, Caribbean Compass magazine

The contest is made possible by presenting sponsor IGY Marinas, a longtime advocate for sustainable tourism and marine stewardship in the Caribbean.

“Sponsoring the EPIC Seas & Scenes Contest is a chance to invest in the future of our oceans and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards. We are very proud to support a creative platform that celebrates the beauty of the Caribbean while raising awareness about the need to protect it,“ said Andy Caballero, Regional Manager Caribbean & Latin America at IGY Marinas.

Contest ends August 31, 2025. To enter, vote, or learn more, visit epicislands.org/photo-contest-2025.