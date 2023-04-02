Finland Election: Sanna Marin have lost her bid for a second term

On Sunday, Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin appeared to have lost her attempt for a second term, with her party facing defeat by two conservative opponents in an unusually tight three-way contest for parliamentary control.

With about 97.7% of the ballots tabulated, the center-right National Coalition Party claimed victory Sunday evening, coming out on top at 20.7%. They were closely followed by the right-wing populist group The Finns, which received 20.1%, and the Social Democrats, who received 19.9%.

With the top three parties each receiving roughly 20% of the vote, no party can form a government on its own. Approximately 2,400 candidates from 22 political parties competed for the 200 seats in the Nordic country’s parliament.

“On the basis of this outcome, discussions about forming a new government in Finland will begin under the leadership of the National Coalition Party,” said the party’s head, Petteri Orpo, as he declared victory in front of supporters.

Marin, one of Europe’s youngest leaders at 37, has won accolades for her Cabinet’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic and for her significant role in campaigning for Finland’s successful NATO application, alongside President Sauli Niinistö. In the last year, her strong support for Ukraine has gained her international recognition.

Marin is popular at home, but conservatives are challenging her party’s ideas on the Finnish economy, which emerged as the key campaign theme.

At a campaign event on Saturday, Orpo pounded on economic issues.

