Fiona C-Williams elected President of SVGTU

Following a robust two-day democratic exercise held on Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th February, 2026, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) has successfully concluded its General Elections.

Executive Committee Position Candidate Name President Fiona Charles-Williams 1st Vice President Oswald Robinson 2nd Vice President Yokanne Blugh General Secretary Andrea Durrant Assistant General Secretary Reba Cozier-Veira Treasurer Aurie Gordon Public Relations Officer Shanique Bailey Committee Member Jevon Bynoe Committee Member Anthony Compton

The composition of this Executive Committee reflects the governing body entrusted with the stewardship of the nation’s educators for the upcoming term. This diverse group of leaders is now positioned to uphold the union’s constitutional duties and navigate the complex labor landscape. With the leadership established, it is pertinent to examine the institutional framework and history that these officers are now sworn to protect.