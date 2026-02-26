Ad image

Fiona C-Williams elected President of SVGTU

Press Release
ByPress Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]
Fiona Charles-Williams

Following a robust two-day democratic exercise held on Tuesday 24th and Wednesday 25th February, 2026, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union (SVGTU) has successfully concluded its General Elections.

Executive Committee PositionCandidate Name
PresidentFiona Charles-Williams
1st Vice PresidentOswald Robinson
2nd Vice PresidentYokanne Blugh
General SecretaryAndrea Durrant
Assistant General SecretaryReba Cozier-Veira
TreasurerAurie Gordon
Public Relations OfficerShanique Bailey
Committee MemberJevon Bynoe
Committee MemberAnthony Compton

The composition of this Executive Committee reflects the governing body entrusted with the stewardship of the nation’s educators for the upcoming term. This diverse group of leaders is now positioned to uphold the union’s constitutional duties and navigate the complex labor landscape. With the leadership established, it is pertinent to examine the institutional framework and history that these officers are now sworn to protect.

