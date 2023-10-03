In Antigua, Fire at English Harbour guts several businesses

In Antigua a fire has gutted several businesses at English Harbour even as the island faced heavy rains, lightning and widespread flooding from Tropical Storm Philippe.

The prime minister noted the Yacht Club Marina where the Alfa Nero was docked, was completely gutted by fire.

Meanwhile in a situation on Tropical Storm Philippe, the National Office of Disaster Service in Antigua and Barbuda says there have been over 30 requests for search and rescue following widespread flooding throughout the island as a result of conditions associated with Tropical Storm Philippe.

There were also individuals whose homes were flooded in areas such as Piggotts.

There was one report that a bus got stuck in flood waters in the Golden Grove extension area.

District Disaster Coordinators who volunteer on behalf of NODS in various communities have reported flooding in quite a number of other areas like Upper Fort Road, Grays Farm/Green Bay and other communities.

NODS says in addition to the flooding and rescue efforts, firefighters continue to suppress a major fire that is now taking place at the Yacht Club Marina in English Harbour.