Fire destroys portions of Four Seasons Resort St kitts-Nevis

On the evening of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, there was a fire at the Pro Shop and Fitness Centre at Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

The safety and well-being of our employees and guests is our top priority and we are relieved to share that everyone is safe and unharmed.

We want to extend our gratitude to our dedicated staff, as well as the local fire department and emergency services teams for their rapid response and efficient handling of the situation.

As we assess the extent of the damages and develop a plan for the restoration of the facilities, the Resort remains open and welcoming guests.

We would like to express our gratitude to our guests, employees, partners and the Nevis community for their support during this challenging time.