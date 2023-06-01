Fire guts St Angela Girl’s dormitory in Karasabai Village

Guyana: Another dormitory in Guyana has been damaged by fire, this time at the St Angela Girl’s Hostel in Karasabai Village.

According to the Guyana Fire and Rescue Service, the report was received at 4 a.m.

“At this time, we can confirm that everyone was evacuated from the building and that no one was injured,” it says. The building and its contents, however, were destroyed.

The investigations are still ongoing.”

Fire Service personnel, joined by police, the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, and other officials, are on their way to Karasabai Village in Region 9 to conduct investigations and engage communities in the aftermath of an early morning fire.

In a previous statement, the Department of Public Information (DPI) stated that a full team of technical authorities and a cabinet member were en route to Karasabai, Region Nine, where a dormitory was damaged by fire.

Dr. Irfaan Ali called with the Regional Executive Officer (REO), who notified him of the fire this morning.

According to the REO, everyone is safe.

This latest incident follows the death of 20 pupils in a dormitory fire at Mahdia Secondary School.

After being suspected of starting the fire, a teenage girl has since appeared in court on several murder counts.