Firecrackers seized; 3 vendors arrested during raid at Stabroek market

On Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 between 12:30hrs and 14:00hrs, two Assistant Superintendants, a Detective Corporal and a party of police ranks carried out a raid exercise at Stabroek Market, Georgetown.
During the raid, several stands were searched for firecrackers and other illegal explosive devices.
The following persons were arrested and firecrackers were seized:
1. Alisha Adams, a 31-year-old vendor of Meadowbrook Garden, Georgetown.
2. Kishawna David, a 30-year-old vendor of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown.
3. Shondell Alexander, a 26-year-old vendor of Leopold Street, Werk-en- Rust, Georgetown.
The vendors were taken to Brickdam Police Station and placed in custody. The firecrackers were lodged for further investigation.
