St Vincent: Vincentian author and former college lecturer, Shefflorn Ballantyne will launch his B is for Binary Children’s book this Tuesday 31st October 2023 on Amazon. He describes the book as “a captivating Christian ABC book that combines the wonders of the alphabet with the timeless wisdom of the Bible.”

Using rhymes and colourful illustrations, children of all ages are promised an exciting educational journey to celebrate the two genders that God has created. “From the story of Adam to the history of Zeboim, each letter tells the fascinating story of God’s created genders with some references to Bible characters from the past plus scientific knowledge about the human body,” he says.

Ballantyne launched his first children’s book, No Dress for Timmy on Amazon in 2018. This book was banned twice on that platform, after becoming a number one best seller in a Children Christian book category. At least one LGBT+ activist group openly claimed to have influenced the censorship. Despite the ban, hundreds of persons have gotten copies locally, regionally, and internationally.

Shefflorn is certainly not a stranger to trials. He lost his job as an accounting lecturer at SVGCC for refusing to submit to the SVG’ government Vaccine mandate of November 2021. This mandate was declared to be unconstitutional by the High Court and the government has since refused to reinstate him and others to their posts.

Ballantyne is also the author of “Immortality Death and the Hereafter” as well as “Surviving Grief and Loss” which were published in 2016 and 2017 respectively when he began his book writing career.

He intends to continue writing children’s books, primarily to empower young minds with the truth against growing attempts to demoralise them through perverted sex education which encourages gender confusion. Shefflorn is a husband and father, and a Minister of the Thusia Seventh Day Adventist Church.

In addition to encouraging persons to purchase their copy of B is for Binary on Amazon, the author is encouraging his countrymen to pledge support to a project to print high quality copies of the book in hardcover for the local market.

The Amazon link for purchasing B is for Binary paperback is : https://www.amazon.com/dp/9769618349/

To learn more about the printing project and to pledge your support, please contact Shefflorn at 528-2128 or email him at [email protected].