First ever Father & Son Day hosted by St Clair Dacon Secondary School

On Friday, June 2, 2023, we hosted our first ever Father and Son Day, and it was an absolute success!

The event was hosted under the theme “Boys Will Be Boys Until Fathers Teach Them To Be Men”.

Fathers and other significant male figures in the lives of the school’s male population were invited to hear about how they can better mold and impact our male students’ lives.

The Principal and Staff of St. Clair Dacon Secondary School wish to thank the following individuals for taking time out of their schedules to be apart of our Father and Son Day and for their brief remarks and presentations:

The Minister of Public Service and Area Representative of South Windward, The Hon. Frederick Stephenson

Rev. Dr. E. Walford Thompson

Bishop Sonny Williams

Dr. Allan Burnett