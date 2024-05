Miss Division of Nursing pageant 2024

The first ever Miss DNE Pageant takes place on Saturday, May 11th, 2024 at the SVGCC Villa Campus from 7:00 p.m. Tickets are now available for purchase at our Largo Height and Villa Campuses. Alternatively, you can order your desired number of tickets through this link: Miss DNE Pageant Tickets.

Come support six talented students as they vie for the title Miss DNE 2024!