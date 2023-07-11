Health officials in Trinidad & Tobago confirm First Monkeypox case

Trinidad and Tobago has its first confirmed case of Monkeypox (Mpox) virus.

The Ministry of Health advised that the patient is a middle aged male with travel related history. He was tested earlier today and the sample was then sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency’s (CARPHA) laboratory via the Trinidad Public Health Lab.

The Ministry said the relevant County Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) has initiated the local public health response, which includes contact tracing.

According to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) update (as at July 4, 2023) 88,144 Mpox cases have been detected globally amongst 112 countries and there has been a total of 149 deaths.

The Ministry reminded the public that the Mpox virus continues to circulate worldwide.

The virus can range from mild disease to severe illness and is spread through close contact or through respiratory droplets.

Common signs and symptoms may include a skin rash or mucosal lesions which can last 2–4 weeks accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes. Anyone experiencing these symptoms is advised to visit their nearest health facility.

The Ministry reminded the public to maintain good hygiene practices such as hand washing or sanitising where appropriate.

The Mpox vaccine is available in Trinidad and Tobago, but at this time, it would be used for contacts of known positive cases only.

The Ministry said it will continue to provide updates to the public as necessary. Further information on the Monkeypox virus can be found on the Ministry’s website at www.health.gov.tt