World Pediatric Performs First Implant Surgery at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

World Pediatrics (WP) has completed a series of transformative Orthopedic Scoliosis surgeries at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, bringing renewed hope to families across St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider region.

One remarkable case involved a 19-year-old male patient who, during evaluation, was discovered to have a critical neck issue where the spine was pressing against the spinal cord, posing a significant risk.

The required implant was sourced and delivered from Miami to St. Vincent within 12 hours. The surgery was performed successfully, marking the first of its kind in St. Vincent.

Led by Dr. Matthew Cage and Dr. Yashar Javidan, the WP Scoliosis team arrived on May 10th and conducted clinic evaluations, screening 58 patients altogether. Of those evaluated, nine (9) patients were selected for surgery, and to date, eight (8) surgeries have been successfully completed, with the final surgery scheduled shortly. Patients are reportedly recovering well, with some already discharged and home.

In an interview with the API, World Pediatrics Local Representative Sigmund Wiggins, praised the support of local doctors, nurses, and the community, emphasizing that the smooth collaboration between international and local healthcare professionals was key to the success of the mission.

Wiggins added that the surgeries have not only improved the health of patients but have also uplifted entire families, who now see a brighter future for their loved ones.