First Tropical Wave of 2024 Hurricane Season to Impact SVG

Additional atmospheric moisture will continue to generate occasional showers today (Thursday) through Friday.

The first tropical wave of the upcoming Atlantic Hurricane Season was analyzed yesterday over the Central Atlantic. Presently, the axis of the wave is located near 44 degrees West (approximately 1170 miles east of SVG),and is expected to affect the islands from late Saturday into Sunday.The latest model guidance calls for light to moderate showers under cloudy skies with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Easterly to South-easterly winds ranging between 15 to 30 km/h (9 to 19 mph) will continue; decreasing between 10 to20 km/h (6 to 16mph) from an easterly to north-easterly direction on Saturday.

Seas will remainslight to moderate in open waters during the next few days with swells ranging between 1.0 meters to2.0 meters.An approaching layer of Saharan dust haze is expected across SVG on Friday.