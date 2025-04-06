Fisherfolk, Sea Moss Producers in Bequia Receive Vital Supplies

UN-Canada Partnership Brings Relief to Bequia’s Fisheries Community

Fisherfolk and Seamoss producers in Bequia affected by Hurricane Beryl received supplies under the Hurricane Beryl Emergency Response and Livelihoods Recovery Programme. The distribution took place at the Bequia Fisheries Complex.

This initiative is being implemented by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture. The donation of supplies was made possible by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Government of Canada.