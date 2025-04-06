Fisherfolk, Sea Moss Producers in Bequia Receive Vital Supplies

UN-Canada Partnership Brings Relief to Bequia’s Fisheries Community
Fisherfolk and Seamoss producers in Bequia affected by Hurricane Beryl received supplies under the Hurricane Beryl Emergency Response and Livelihoods Recovery Programme. The distribution took place at the Bequia Fisheries Complex.
This initiative is being implemented by the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture. The donation of supplies was made possible by the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the Government of Canada.
Chief Fisheries Officer, Mrs. Jennifer Cruickshank Howard expressed elation for being a part of the initiative. She emphasized that although sea moss production is labour-intensive, it remains a viable and profitable industry, and she encouraged more individuals to get involved.
Speaking on behalf of FAO’s Lead Technical Officer, Raisa Spencer, FAO National Coordinator for Disaster Risk Management, Cindy Eugene, shared her optimism that the assistance would help restore livelihoods and hoped for further collaboration with fisherfolk.
The Hurricane Beryl Emergency Response and Livelihoods Recovery Programme is designed to deliver immediate humanitarian support by restoring food security and the essential food production capacity of the most affected and vulnerable artisanal fishers and other stakeholders across the fisheries value chain in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
Beneficiaries include small-scale fishers, sea moss farmers, fish cleaners, and vendors. The support will enable the quick resumption of fishing activities, improve access to nutritious food, and strengthen the resilience of communities whose livelihoods were disrupted by the hurricane.