Fisherman Charged with Wounding of Minor

On November 4, 2024, police arrested and charged Nigel Sylvester, a 54-year-old Fisherman of Rose Place, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 12-year-old student of Campden Park by hitting him on the forehead with a stone.

The offence was committed on August 17, 2024, at Little Tokyo, Kingstown. Sylvester is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.