Fisherman charged with Possession of 220 pounds of weed

Fisherman Charged withof a Controlled Drug and Drug Trafficking

On October 13, 2025, police arrested and charged Delroy Warner, a 35-year-old Fisherman of Chateaubelair/Union Island, with the offences of Possession of a Controlled Drug and Drug Trafficking.

According to investigations, the accused had in his possession one hundred and three thousand, five hundred and twelve (103,512 grams) of cannabis with intent to supply it to another.

He was also charged with having in his possession 103,512 grams of cannabis for the purpose of drug trafficking.

The offences were committed in Barrouallie on October 12, 2025. Warner appeared before the Serious Offences Court on October 14, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 ECC with one surety. He was also ordered to report to the Union Island Police Station every Monday and Wednesday between 8AM and 8PM.The matter was adjourned to November 17,2025.