Fisherman’s Day is May 20, 2024, and the Fisheries Services is declaring two competitions to promote the development of students’ special abilities and gifts.
Primary and Secondary Schools Diorama Competition:
Design a 3D model based on the theme for Fisherman’s Day 2024.
“Fish is food; fishing is life; leave no fisher behind.”
Open to all primary and secondary schools nationally.
Category 1: Primary School students from Grades 3–5
Category 2: Secondary School Students from Forms 1–4
Schools’ Essay Writing Competition:
Write an essay on the slogan “Fish sustainably for a Blue Economy.” Open to all secondary schools
Students from Forms 1–4
For more information, please contact Fisheries Services at (456-2738).