Fisherman’s Day is May 20, 2024, and the Fisheries Services is declaring two competitions to promote the development of students’ special abilities and gifts.

Primary and Secondary Schools Diorama Competition: Design a 3D model based on the theme for Fisherman’s Day 2024. “Fish is food; fishing is life; leave no fisher behind.” Open to all primary and secondary schools nationally. Category 1: Primary School students from Grades 3–5 Category 2: Secondary School Students from Forms 1–4

Schools’ Essay Writing Competition: Write an essay on the slogan “Fish sustainably for a Blue Economy.” Open to all secondary schools Students from Forms 1–4

For more information, please contact Fisheries Services at (456-2738).