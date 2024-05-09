National

Fisherman’s Day Competitions Launched to Foster Students’ Talents

Press Release
Fisherman’s Day is May 20, 2024, and the Fisheries Services is declaring two competitions to promote the development of students’ special abilities and gifts.
Primary and Secondary Schools Diorama Competition:
Design a 3D model based on the theme for Fisherman’s Day 2024.
“Fish is food; fishing is life; leave no fisher behind.”
Open to all primary and secondary schools nationally.
Category 1: Primary School students from Grades 3–5
Category 2: Secondary School Students from Forms 1–4
Schools’ Essay Writing Competition:
Write an essay on the slogan “Fish sustainably for a Blue Economy.” Open to all secondary schools
Students from Forms 1–4
For more information, please contact Fisheries Services at (456-2738).

