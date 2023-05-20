The 46th anniversary of the Fisherman’s Day celebrations will take place on Whit Monday, 29th May 2023 and will see the return of the official competition to the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre.

This year’s theme is “Our Livelihood, Our Industry – Let us protect it through the Blue Economy” with slogan “Make Our Future Bright, Fish Right!” Registration for this event commences Monday May 22nd, 2023.

Official activities will kick off on Sunday May 21st with a church service at 10am at the New Testament Church in Clare Valley – also the location of a number of competitions including a row boat fishing competition on Friday May 26th, and a “Fish Night” that same evening — a collaboration between the Fisherman’s Day Committee and the South Leeward Carnival Development Committee.

The Agricultural Input Warehouse/Kingstown Fish Market will host Grade 3 students of the Kingstown Anglican School for an educational tour on Thursday May 25th, and also a Fish Filleting Competition later that day.

On the following day, Friday May 26th, Health screening will be conducted at the Kingstown Fish Market for fisher-folk and vendors, in addition to live steel pan music. An award ceremony would also be held in honour of the longest serving Vendor; Fisherman; and employee of the Kingstown Fish Market on that day. An award will also be given to the fisherman who lands the largest total catch for the week.

School’s participation in this year’s celebrations will include the Social Sciences Department of the Girls’ High School. A seafood exhibition is scheduled to be held at the school premises, Arnos Vale, on Friday May 26th starting at 1pm.

