Fishermen operating from Rose Place have not been left stranded-PM

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves responded to Andre Liverpool’s concern that fishermen from Rose Place have been left with nowhere to go as a result of the coming on stream of the Port Modernization Project in the vicinity.

In his response, Gonsalves spoke to the necessity for the 35 fishermen who operate out of Rose Place to relocate.

“During the construction of the port or at the completion of the Port Development Project, there will be no room for fishermen to operate. The issue is security for everyone, including fishermen, in having a modern port in that area and having them alongside during the operation”.

“Secondly, the area will be developed in the second phase, specifically for modern port facilities. We explained that we are focusing on the main container port, but all the designs and consultations regarding the Grenadines ferry wharf and the regional wharf have already been completed”.

Immediately, Gonsalves says, the contractor needs to secure the entire area, as work has to be done on the sewer line, which can’t be accessed once it’s finished.

Additionally, Gonsalves says that as part of the construction process, the contractors have to use the area to build a floating raft to store the piles used during construction.

According to Gonsalves, he does not understand how Liverpool could still be on this issue of Edinboro, which was raised earlier by the Port Project management entity. Under the leadership of Laura Browne and Lynskey Douglas.

“Both have indicated that they have moved past that because of some practical difficulties at Edinboro. There are other issues as well. Residents of Edinboro petitioned about the unsuitability of the area and the physical challenges involved in addressing the question” said Gonsalves.

During WEFM’s Issue of Hand Programme, the Prime Minister spoke about the issue.