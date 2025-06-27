The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Fisheries Division within the Ministry of Agriculture installed billboard signs at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre and Indian Bay, located within the South Coast Marine Conservation Area.

These billboards are part of a public awareness effort to highlight the conservation laws governing the area.

The signs clearly state that spearfishing is strictly prohibited and the removal of parrotfish and coral is illegal, as these practices threaten the health of the marine ecosystem.

The initiative was funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the COASTFISH Project, which supports environmental preservation through sustainable conservation efforts.

Fisheries Officer, Mr. Ervin Joseph, stated that six (6) artificial reefs have been deployed in the waters at Indian Bay, serving as nurseries for lobster and juvenile fish.

He emphasised the importance of respecting these laws to protect marine life and sustain the fishing industry for future generations.