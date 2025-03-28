Vessel capsizes between Bequia & St Vincent, 2 rescued, 1 missing

Search Continues for Missing Crew Member in St. Vincent Waters

On March 27, 2025, reports emerged confirming that a vessel carrying three individuals engaged in fishing encountered difficulties and capsized in the waters between Bequia and St. Vincent. Two persons were rescued by inter-island ferry The Bequia Express.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard, along with local fishermen have been scouring the waters for any signs of the missing crew member. Police told St Vincent Times that all individuals were reported to be wearing life jackets at the time of the incident.

The search operation for the missing crew member is not an isolated case in St Vincent waters. The Canadian vessel “Venture,” captained by Jay Caunter, has been missing since February 24, 2025, after departing St. Vincent.