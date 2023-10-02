Fitz Huges man charged with the death of Cosmore Lewis of Chateaubelair

MAN CHARGED WITH MOTOR VEHICLE MANSLAUGHTER

On Friday, September 29, 2023, the police arrested and charged Julius Dublin, a 79-year-old farmer of Fitz Huges, with causing the death of Cosmore Lewis, a 74-year-old Mason formerly of Chateaubelair.

According to the investigations, on Saturday, June 30, 2022, at about 5:10 p.m., the defendant drove Motor Vehicle T-5778 in a dangerous manner along the Chateaubelair Public Road and struck Mr. Lewis. He died on July 4, 2022.

The accused appeared at the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Friday, September 29, 2023, for an arraignment.

He was not called upon to plead to the indictable charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $20,000 with one surety.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Serious Offenses Court for a hearing on October 2.

Source : RSVGPF