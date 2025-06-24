Fitz Hughes man charged with 10 criminal offences

Fitz Hughes Labourer Charged with multiple Offences

On June 23, 2025, police arrested and charged Bennet Carter, a 34-year-old Labourer of Fitz Hughes, with multiple criminal offences.

According to investigations, on June 22, 2025, the accused was charged as follows:

Without lawful excuse, damaged the front windscreen of motor vehicle T-324, by hitting it with an unknown object.

Without lawful excuse, damaged the rear windscreen of motor vehicle G-1117 by pressing on it multiple times.

For assaulting Dijon Charles PC 325, a 26-year-old Police Officer of Spring Village by pushing him in his chest with hands, he being a police officer acting in the due execution of his duty.

For resisting the arrest of Dijon Charles, PC 325 by pulling away from him, he being a police officer acting in the due execution of his duty.

For assaulting Dijon Charles PC 325, by pushing him on broken glass, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

For assaulting Raymore Ashton, a 29-year-old Police Officer of Fitz Hughes, by pushing him in his chest, he being a police officer acting in the due execution of his duty.

For resisting the arrest of Raymore Ashton, PC 32 by pulling away from him, he being a police officer acting in due execution of his duty.

For assaulting Raymore Ashton, by pushing him on broken glass, causing Actual Bodily Harm

For resisting the arrest of Benniko Samuel, PC 372, by pulling away from him, he being a Police Officer acting in the due execution of his duty.

For assaulting Benniko Samuel, a 22-year-old police officer of Rose Hall, by pushing him in his chest, he being a police officer acting in the due execution of his duty.

The offences were committed at Fitz Hughes on June 22, 2025. Carter appeared before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on June 23, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He was sent to the Mental Health Center for a week’s evaluation. The matters were adjourned and transferred to the Chateaubelair Magistrate court for a hearing on July 16, 2025.