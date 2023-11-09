Five (5) commercial banks honoured at ECCU Bank of the Year Awards

2023 ECCU Bank of the Year Recipients

Five commercial banks operating in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) were recognised for their exceptional banking services at the 2023 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards Ceremony held on 8 November at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank’s (ECCB’s) headquarters, Basseterre, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis.

Each year the ECCB recognises the commercial banks operating within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) for their demonstration of social responsibility in their communities. Eight commercial banks submitted entries with the goal to be considered for the 2023 ECCU Bank of the Year award.

The recipients of the awards were:

Corporate Social Responsibility – Republic Bank (EC) Limited;

Customer Service – National Bank of Dominica Ltd;

Financial Education and Empowerment – National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd;

Support to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises – Republic Bank (Grenada) Ltd; and

Technological Innovation – Bank of Saint Lucia.

“The submissions were extremely commendable and the judges were very impressed by the level of effort each bank put into serving their communities,” said, Head Judge, Tessa Marius-Gilbert.

Of the eight participating banks, seven banks were shortlisted for the interview stage which formed 30 per cent of their overall score. Online voting, which represented 20 per cent of the overall score, afforded the public the opportunity to select the bank they consider to have excelled in each category over the past year.

Governor of the ECCB, Timothy N.J. Antoine, in his remarks at the Awards Ceremony, encouraged the commercial banks to keep up the good work in advancing the wellbeing of the people of the Currency Union. He assured the banks that the ECCB would continue with the strong spirit of partnership which is currently enjoyed and must continue to endure.

The 2023 ECCU Bank of the Year Awards ceremony can be viewed on the ECCB Connects YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Source : ECCB