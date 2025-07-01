Five Bold Entrepreneurs to Compete in Business Pitch Competition

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc, (CED) is proud to announce its upcoming Business Pitch Competition, where five dynamic entrepreneurs will compete for a chance to secure funding through its Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship Development project (TAMEED). The competition will highlight innovation, social impact, and business readiness.

The five finalists will be vying for cash grants in the competition, which is being organized by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc, the executing agency for the TAMEED Project, with funding from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The finalists are Eric Clarke of Teric’s Poultry and Meats, Jessie DaSouza of Vibie’s Concrete Products and Services, Hartiem Farrell of Hartiem Farrell Couture, Rayshorn Richardson of Eknotec Services Ltd, and Ferique Shortte of Union Food Processing.

The competition is one of the major highlights of the project, which commenced in January. The project was developed by the CED to equip male entrepreneurs with the skills necessary for sustainable growth and development in their enterprises. It is focused on three key components: personal and professional development, mentorship, and financial grants.

This highly anticipated event will take place on Tuesday, 15 July, 2025 before a panel of judges at the CED Conference Room. First and second place winners will each receive cash grants of XCD$15,000 and XCD $10,000 respectively.

The TAMEED project will end with a closing ceremony on 18 July, when the winners of the Business Pitch Competition and the other participants who complete the project, will receive financial grants that will be used to improve and expand their businesses.