Five Charged Following Violent KFC Disturbance

Following the violent disturbances at KFC in Kingstown on February 13, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force moved quickly to contain the situation, identify those involved, and place the matter before the court.

As a result of police investigations, Kezron Peters, 17, Car Wash Attendant of Campden Park; Jasrick Young, 16, Student of Lower Questelles; Gabrielle Haywood, 18, Resident of Campden Park; Veron Holder, 17, Sales Clerk of Lowmans Leeward; and Ivorn Thomas, 23, Resident of Brighton were arrested and jointly charged with the offence of affray in connection with the fight at a fast-food restaurant.

The accused appeared before the court today, February 17, 2026, pleaded guilty to the offence, and were remanded into custody pending sentencing on March 2, 2026.

Public confrontations of this nature will not be allowed to take hold. Any effort to normalise intimidation, organised fighting, or initiation-type behaviour will be identified early and addressed firmly.

During the same period, in a separate and unrelated investigation, police also laid charges of Grievous Bodily Harm following a serious assault in Langley Park on February 13 in which a 51-year-old labourer sustained significant injuries. Ezron Harper, 39, Police Officer of Chili Village, and Damian Harper, 35, Barber of Chili Village, were charged in connection with that matter.