According to the statistics from the SVG Police Force Traffic Branch, there is a 5 % increase in motor vehicle accidents for the third quarter of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2022. There were 594 reported accidents in said quarter in 2022 and 621 in 2023. For the same period under review, there were six (6) and four (4) fatal accidents respectively.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is deeply concerned about the frequency of motor vehicle accidents and incidences of reckless and dangerous driving on the public roads and thoroughfares of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

According to investigations, driving at excessively high speeds is one of the main causes of most of these accidents on our roads.

In light of this, the RSVGPF wishes to reiterate to the general public that according to the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 483 of 2009, the speed limit within the towns of Kingstown, Georgetown, and Calliaqua, and on Kingstown Hill and Sion Hill Road, within the villages of Sion Hill, Stubbs, and Bridgetown and within Friendly Village and through Byrea Tunnel is 15 miles per hour (m.p.h.) for omnibuses or lorries, and 20 miles per hour (m.ph.) for other vehicles. Elsewhere in SVG, the speed limit is as follows:

20 m.p.h. for omnibuses or lorries

30 m.p.h. for other vehicles

The RSVGPF therefore encourages all drivers and motorists (especially those who drive public service vehicles, to drive in accordance with the speed limit and with due care and attention to other road users. Road Safety is not only the Police’s responsibility. It is everybody’s.

There are too many unnecessary motor vehicle accidents and incidences of reckless and dangerous driving in SVG that can be avoided. These incidents result in injuries, damage to vehicles and other property, and ultimately, loss of lives. These incidents can be reduced and or avoided by simply adhering to the traffic laws of SVG.

Collectively, we can reduce these growing and unwelcome statistics. The Commissioner of Police assures the public that no effort will be spared in enforcing the traffic laws to ensure safety and security on our roads. The Commissioner of Police calls on all citizens and residents to work hand in hand with police to curb the number of motor vehicle accidents, dangerous driving, and incidences of road rage that have been creeping into our society.

The Commissioner further appeals to motorists and commuters to:

Not drive over the designated speed limit.

Wear a seatbelt while driving.

Do not drink and drink.

Be courteous, tolerant, and respectful to users of the roads.

Do not drive with your cellular phone, or any other item in your hand that can impede your judgment and control of the motor vehicle.

Refrain from playing loud music on public and private vehicles.

Make sure it is safe before crossing a pedestrian crossing.

Comply with the traffic laws, road signs, and other signals given by police officers conducting traffic duty.

Those who fail to comply with the traffic laws of SVG will be prosecuted. Let us all work together to keep our nation’s roads safe. “Road safety is no accident.”

Source : RSVGPF