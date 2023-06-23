Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for St Vincent (SVG)

This is the final advisory on Tropical Storm Bret.

At 11 am, the center of the Tropical Storm Bret was located near latitude 13.3° North; longitude 64.7° West, or approximately 235 miles (380 kilometers) west of SVG. Tropical Storm Bret is moving towards the west at 21 mph (33 km/h) with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.

Sustained winds associated with “Bret” no longer pose a threat to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. However, pockets of moderate showers, periods of light rain, isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds will persist across our islands. Rainfall stations across the mainland have already recorded in excess of 6 inches of rainfall. Additional rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 millimeters) with isolated higher amounts are anticipated. Therefore, a flash-flood warning remains in effect until further notice. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should take action to protect all life and property.

A Small-Craft and High Surf Warning remains in effect for SVG

Marine conditions are expected to be rough with sea-swells ranging between 3.0m (10ft) to 4.0m (13ft). A small craft and high surf warning remains in effect until further notice. All vessels should remain in port. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water. Residents in low lying coastal areas should take action to protect life and property.