A FLASH-FLOOD WATCH is in effect for ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Partly cloudy-cloudy skies with periods of rain, inter-mixing with overcast skies, occasional strong gusty winds and moderate-heavy showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) are expected to continue tonight and during the weekend.

Significant rainfall accumulations are likely to continue across the Grenadine Islands and spread to St. Vincent late Saturday. Rainfall accumulations of 75 – 100mm (3 – 4 inches) with higher amounts across parts of SVG are possible within the next 48 hours.

In addition, fresh-strong (30 – 45 km/h) breeze continue across our islands and squally conditions/higher gusts are likely near showers. Residents, motorists and mariners in wind-exposed areas should be prepared!

Due to the already saturated nature of soils in some communities, the weather advisory-alert in effect for a low risk of flooding for St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been upgraded to A Flash Flood Watch until 6:00 pm Sunday 12th November 2023. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared!

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This Flash-Flood Watch may be upgraded to a Flash-Flood Warning if conditions warrant or discontinued if conditions subside before 6:00 pm Sunday 12th November 2023.