FlightSupport launched in Barbados to assist interCaribbean Airways

FlightSupport (Barbados) Ltd Celebrates Successful Launch in Barbados

FlightSupport Ltd, a subsidiary of the InterIsland Aviation Services Group (IASG), proudly celebrated the launch of its operations in Barbados with an evening Reception at The Cliff on November 29th, and an airport launch at Grantley Adams International Airport on December 1st, 2023.

The launch events were designed to serve a twofold purpose. The airport service launch was a customer engagement event, and the official start of the FlightSupport (Barbados) Ltd operations, and the evening’s reception provided a networking opportunity for fostering stakeholder relationships within the Barbadian community.

Founded and led by Chairman, Mr. Lyndon Gardiner, FlightSupport has established itself as a leading provider of above- and below-wing support for scheduled air carriers. With an outstanding 28-year history of excellence in providing complete ground handling services, FlightSupport has received numerous accolades and commendations from airline partners for its dedication to excellent customer services.

With the launch of operations in Barbados, FlightSupport (Barbados) Ltd. consolidates and expands support for its sister company, interCaribbean Airways’ operations in the Southern Caribbean. The shift from third-party handling contractors to the experienced FlightSupport team enables interCaribbean Airways to deliver better service, efficiency, and reliability for travelers at Barbados and connecting onward throughout the Southern Caribbean and Guyana.

Speaking at the Reception and welcoming FlightSupport to Barbados, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, said, “I would like to express on behalf of our people that we are pleased with your decision to choose Barbados as a southern hub. This decision undoubtedly opens up more job opportunities for Barbadians. As you mentioned in your speech, I anticipate that over the next six to nine months, we will see continued expansion and increased utilization of these job opportunities.”

Expressing his pride at the launch, Mr Gardiner, stated, “I am delighted to share that FlightSupport Barbados has already made a substantial down payment to the Barbados community and economy by creating jobs and hiring 53 new employees to fill them. These talented individuals, comprising engineering, operations, customer service and ramp staff, have been trained and deployed for duty. They will join our other brand ambassadors and be the cornerstone of our operations here, where a Barbadian management team is already in place and delivering.

The events to commemorate the official launch were a resounding success, providing a platform for FlightSupport (Barbados) Ltd. to strengthen its relationships with key stakeholders and lay the foundation for future collaborations that will continue to elevate service, connectivity, and operational efficiency in Caribbean aviation.

About interCaribbean Airways

interCaribbean Airways is a privately-owned and operated airline, headquartered in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The UK-flagged airline operates 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 Regional Jets and a fleet of turboprops, comprising 68-seat ATR72, 48-seat ATR42s, 30-seat EMB120s, and 19-seat Twin Otters. With a network spanning Georgetown, Guyana, in the south, Barbados to the east, Havana, Cuba, to the west, and Nassau, Bahamas, to the north, interCaribbean connects twenty-eight cities across seventeen countries in the Caribbean. For more information or to book a flight, visit www.intercaribbean.com.

About FlightSupport Ltd.

Established in 1995, FlightSupport Ltd is a member of the InterIsland Aviation Services Group. The Company was created to serve as agents for airline ticket sales and eventually expanded its services into the commercial airline ground handling business. Through the 2008 acquisition of Paradise Group and subsequent consolidation with their subsidiary, Professional Flight Support, the company became the largest ground-handling operator at Providenciales International Airport (PLS). In 2023, FlightSupport Ltd expanded to Barbados to service interCaribbean Airways’ operations in the southern Caribbean. For more information, visit www.fltsupport.com.