Flood watch issued for St Vincent (SVG) as strong tropical wave approaches

Instability ahead of an approaching tropical wave will continue to generate occasional showers over some areas of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

However, as the night progresses, the upper atmosphere is predicted to gradually become favourable, thus increasing the frequency and intensity of shower/thunderstorm activity.

As a result, the forecast into tomorrow is for cloudy to overcast skies, pockets of moderate to heavy showers, occasionally gusty winds and isolated thunderstorms. Similar conditions are likely during Wednesday as instability trailing the tropical wave persist.

The latest forecast model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 50-75 millimeters (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas. Due to the saturated nature of the soils following the passage of Tropical Storm Bret, there is a high probability of flash-flooding and landslides occurring during the watch period.

Consequently, a Flash-Flood Watch is now in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6 pm, Wednesday 28th June, 2023. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favourable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.