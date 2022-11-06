Flooding in northern St Lucia results in significant damage to homes

Heavy flooding wreaks havoc in the north of St Lucia

Flooding in the northern portion of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia has resulted in substantial losses for individuals.

According to St. Lucia Met Services, an upper-level trough impacted the island’s northern region, causing devastating floods.

According to reports, storm levels were high enough to submerge refrigerators.

In several regions, the aftermath of the bad weather made cleanup difficult owing to water disruptions.

Maria Medard, acting director of the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO), talked with Loop News “We received reports of heavy rain about 2:00 p.m., followed shortly thereafter by calls from individuals who were stuck in their homes in the Assou Canal region. We have requested assistance from the SSU and the fire department in evacuating these individuals.”

She mentioned that the District Disaster Committee and National Transport Committee were prepared to assist in any way possible.