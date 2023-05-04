Florida mother, 3 children fatally shot; suspect sought

A man is suspected of fatally shooting a 40-year-old lady and her three children, aged 21, 17, and 11, in central Florida early on Wednesday.

East of Tampa, at a news conference outside the apartment building where the victims lived, Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez stated, “We know exactly where he is right now, and we’re working to take him into custody in as safe a way as we can.”

Al Stenson, 38, is wanted by the police on four counts of first-degree murder. Although Velasquez said Stenson is known to the family and might have lived at the apartment, he did not yet know the reason for the crime. The general population was not now in danger.

The victims, whose names have not been made public, are thought to have been shot around 5 a.m. on Tuesday. Just before 9 o’clock, someone discovered their bodies inside the apartment and called the police.

He remarked, “Our hearts are broken” for the family.

Source : AP