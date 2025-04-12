Florida: Vice Principal Arrested for Forcing 13-yro Student to Rub Her Feet

Vice principal allegedly made 13-year-old student ‘rub her feet like he loved her,’ cops say

A 53-year-old Florida middle school vice principal, Dr. Keiva Lark, was arrested after making a 13-year-old student, whom she nicknamed “Sexy Chocolate,” rub her feet. Lark was disciplining the student in her office at Lake Marion Creek Middle School in Brevard County for throwing a paper ball across the classroom during a test.

She kicked off her shoes, put her legs across his lap, and told him to “rub her feet, since he didn’t have anything better to do with his hands.

” Lark then scolded the boy for not rubbing her feet to her liking and showed him how she wanted to be massaged by touching the child’s arm and shoulder. Witnesses said she went as far as to tell the teen to “rub her feet like he loved her” and told him she was showing him how to give her a massage “so he would know what foreplay is when he gets a girlfriend.”

Lark admitted to crossing the line and was charged with lewd conduct and a lewd offense against a student by an authority figure. She has been placed on administrative leave.