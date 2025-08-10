FLOW SVG awards $39K in scholarships, investing in future leaders

FLOW Celebrates 41 Years of Educational Support

FLOW SVG proudly hosted its 41st Annual Scholarship and Grant Award Ceremony on Thursday, August 7, 2025, continuing its long-standing tradition of investing in the academic future of the nation’s youth.

At this year’s ceremony, held at FLOW’s headquarters in Roseau, eight students were formally recognized and awarded scholarships and educational grants under the FLOW Scholarship and Grant Programme. This initiative was launched in 1984 through a partnership with the Caribbean Telecommunications and Wireless Union (CTAWU).

The 2025 awardees are:

Xai Scrubb, Mhaiyah Samuel, Cleaon Woodley, Raffique Latchman, Kree Dellimore, Darius Ash (One-Time Grant), Imani De Young, and Raynae Padmore.

These students join nearly 40 others currently receiving financial support through the programme. Each FLOW scholarship is valued at XCD $11,400, disbursed over a seven-year period to support students throughout secondary school and attendance at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. One student, Darius Ash, received a one-time grant valued at XCD $1,400.

To date, over 500 Vincentian students have benefitted from this transformative initiative, with FLOW disbursing more than XCD $39,000 in scholarship payments during today’s ceremony. An additional XCD $17,000 is expected to be paid out once CSEC and CAPE results are released.

The FLOW Scholarship Programme is one of several philanthropic efforts undertaken by the company. Other educational partnerships and initiatives include:

•The Ministry of Education’s Secondary School Award Programme

•The Lions Club South National Secondary Schools Public Speaking

Competition

•The STEM SVG Summer Programme

•The NTRC’s MyApp and iCode Competitions

The event was attended by the award recipients, their families, FLOW and the