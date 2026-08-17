Flow awards 5 new scholars to 42-yro scholarship programme

Flow Awards Five New Scholarships and Celebrates 42 Years

On August 12, 2026, telecommunications provider Flow SVG celebrated a major milestone in its commitment to national development by welcoming five new students into its prestigious Scholarship Programme. The awards ceremony, held under the theme “Dream. Achieve. Inspire.,” marked the 42nd year of a program that has transformed the lives of hundreds of Vincentian youth.

Established in 1984 in collaboration with the Commercial Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (CTAWU), the Flow Scholarship Programme has now impacted more than 500 students across the country. This year’s five new awardees join a cohort of 34 continuing scholars, bringing the total number of active beneficiaries to 39.

The 2026 scholarship recipients include:

Gia Vaughn (St. Vincent Girls’ High School)

(St. Vincent Girls’ High School) Zane Delpeche (St. Martin’s Secondary School)

(St. Martin’s Secondary School) Kmani Mc Dowall (St. Martin’s Secondary School)

(St. Martin’s Secondary School) Shaemella Ottley (St. Vincent Girls’ High School)

(St. Vincent Girls’ High School) Justin Woods (St. Vincent Grammar School)

The scholarship provides critical financial assistance valued at EC$11,400 over a seven-year period. This support is designed to cover the entirety of a student’s secondary education as well as their time at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College.

Andrea Liverpool, Country Manager of Flow SVG, emphasized that the initiative is more than just financial aid; it is an “investment” into the future. “The Flow Scholarship Programme allows us to help strengthen communities; it affords us the opportunity to help young people dream and dream big,” Liverpool stated during the ceremony.

The event also featured a keynote address by Jaykel J. Mars, a former Flow scholar who now serves as the Festival Director with the Carnival Development Corporation and is the founder of the Kalunga Theatre Collective. Mars’ professional journey as a cultural strategist and educator served as a living example of the program’s long-term impact. He encouraged the new scholars to remain committed to their journeys and to eventually give back to their communities.

Flow’s dedication to Vincentian youth extends beyond this primary scholarship. The company continues to support various educational initiatives, including:

The Lion’s Club St. Vincent South National Secondary Schools Public Speaking Competition .

. The STEM SVG Summer School Programme.

Programme. The NTRC MyApp and iCode competitions.

Additional awards are expected to be announced later this year following the release of the CXC/CSEC and CAPE examination results. As a brand under Liberty Caribbean, Flow remains a cornerstone of the regional community, providing both technological connectivity and social support.