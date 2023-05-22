Flow Dominica appoints Sharon Jemmott as new Country Manager

Flow Dominica has announced a leadership transition, with Ms. Sharon Jemmott assuming the role of Country Manager on June 1, 2023.

Jemmott has extensive experience in telecommunications and is presently the Consumer Sales Director for Barbados at Flow. She has previously held the positions of vice president, service delivery and technical operations for CWC and vice president, government sales and business development for C&W Barbados before joining Columbus Communications in 2014.

She is a Barbadian national with extensive knowledge of the company’s technical and commercial operations.

She succeeds Jeffrey Baptiste, who has served as Country Manager of Flow Dominica for the past 14 years and has been with C&W for approximately 20 years. Baptiste leaves behind a legacy of strong leadership and oversaw the transformation of Dominica’s telecommunications landscape, including the introduction of 4G and LTE mobile solutions. His team holds him in high regard, both locally and throughout the region.

Following the May 15 internal announcement, Jemmott stated, “I am honored to be given the chance to lead such an incredible team, and I look forward to continuing the legacy of success that has already been established. I am impassioned about providing customers with a world-class network experience and ensuring that our products and services are competitive and suited to the lifestyles of all our customers.”

Waldo Hooker, Vice President, South Caribbean for Flow, added, “While we are sad to say goodbye to Jeffrey, who has been one of our company’s long-serving leaders, we must accept that he is ready to pursue other opportunities and be grateful for the many years of service that he has provided on behalf of Dominica’s customers and our company.

“I am confident that Sharon is the best candidate to head this company. Her superior technical and business acumen will benefit this market, and she has my entire backing.

With her appointment, Flow continues to demonstrate that it is committed to diversity and inclusion at the most senior levels and promotes internal growth and development.

Source : DNO