Flow St Vincent Awards $11,400 XCD in Scholarships to 10 Students

Flow St. Vincent and the Grenadines has awarded scholarships and grants to 10 students in its 40th year of the annual Scholarship Award and Grant. The scholarships, valued at $11,400 XCD, is distributed over a seven-year period for each student.

The recipients include Chavela Hull, Kaylee Joseph, Azura James, Jazique McDonald, Dakota Ticker, Frank Marques, Jvari Joseand ph, Zachary Laidlow, Jornique Compton, and Shenelle Wilson.

Flow reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young people as they pursue their academic goals during an official ceremony at Arnos Vale Rosea Office in St Vincent. The company also offered two one-time grants to secondary school students, each valued at $1000 XCD.

This year, two full scholarships and two grants were extended to students from the Southern Grenadines who were impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

The Ministry of Education played a crucial role in identifying the Grenadines students based on need and merit. Senior Education Officer Mavis Findlay-Joseph explained why partnerships like the Flow Scholarship are important, as many students have big dreams but need corporate assistance to make them reality.

The Flow Scholarship Award is applicable for attendance at secondary school and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College. Established with the help of the Commercial, Technical and Allied Workers’ Union (CTAWU) in 1984, the program has since inspired many more institutions. More than 500 students across the country have benefitted from the program, which complements the company’s other philanthropic initiatives.