St. Vincent and the Grenadines-based operator Flow has announced plans to shut down its 2G network this year in order to free up spectrum for 3G and 4G services.

According to CommsUpdate, the Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC)-owned unit will “discontinue 2G spectrum” on September 30.

Flow says the 2G devices will no longer be compatible, and subscribers must upgrade to 3G or higher to avoid service interruption.

According to Flow, the relocation would provide quicker data speeds to users, expand coverage on the islands, and “pave the way for future wireless technology innovations.”

The company also promised that the shutdown will improve roaming for subscribers traveling to the United States and other countries where 2G is no longer available.