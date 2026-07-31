Flow to retire legacy Vincysurf email service

Flow to end legacy email service Vincysurf on September 30

The telecommunications company Flow has announced the phased retirement of its legacy Vincysurf email platform, which will conclude on September 30, 2026.

Because the aging system can no longer meet modern standards for security and reliability, users must transition to alternative cloud-based services like Gmail or Outlook.

The shutdown begins in late August with the suspension of outgoing messages, followed by the cessation of incoming mail in mid-September.

Customers are urged to back up important data and update their contact information across digital accounts before the final decommissioning date.

This strategic shift allows the provider to focus resources on core connectivity and advanced digital solutions for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines region.

Flow is offering support and resources through its retail locations and official website to assist residential and business clients during this transition.