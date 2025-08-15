Flow SVG to supply internet to schools under EC $1.2M project

Flow St. Vincent and the Grenadines has officially signed a landmark contract to upgrade internet services across the nation’s schools.

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) and Cable & Wireless St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ltd. (Flow) formalized the third Schools’ Project on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, promising to revolutionize internet access for educational institutions throughout the islands.

Contract Value: EC$1,218,314.68

Project Duration: Two years

Funding Source: Universal Service Fund (USF)

Internet Speed Upgrade: Download speeds increased from 100Mbps to 200Mbps Upload speeds enhanced from 20Mbps to 30Mbps



“This project represents more than just technological infrastructure,” said Roxanne Williams, Chairperson of the NTRC. “We’re creating opportunities for students to access global educational resources and develop critical digital skills.”

By providing high-speed, reliable internet to schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the project aims to level the educational playing field and prepare students for a increasingly digital world.