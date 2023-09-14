Fly Allways inaugurates direct air route between Guyana and Canada

Yesterday, a new direct aviation connection between Guyana and Canada was established.

The service, a collaboration between Canadian Jetline and Fly Always Air Services, arrived at Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) from Toronto with more than 100 passengers.

A slew of representatives greeted the passengers as they deplaned after their historic journey.

Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works, expressed his joy at the new service, which gives Guyanese travelers more options.

Caribbean Airlines is now the sole operator that provides direct or one-stop travel to Canada from Guyana.

“Your government, led by President Ali, has been working every day to ensure that Guyanese who want to come home for fun, family engagements, business, and Canadians who want to come to Guyana to experience our Tourism package…must be able to get here with ease and comfort, and this is just one of many interventions that are being made to bring that to fruition,” Edghill said.

Flights from Toronto to Georgetown are available on Sundays and Tuesdays, and flights from Georgetown to Toronto are available on Mondays and Wednesdays.