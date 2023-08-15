Fly AllWays plane makes emergency landing in Guyana after engine failure

Pilots of a Fly AllWays plane were forced to make an emergency landing at Guyana’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) yesterday after the plane experienced a mechanical problem shortly after takeoff.

According to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS), a Fly AllWays flight (PZ-TFB) with 44 passengers on board was departing for Suriname.

“When the plane was about 20,000 feet in the air, oil pressure dropped below the required limit, causing pressure loss in the right engine, resulting in the pilot putting the failed engine in idle mode,” according to GFS.

“The pilot then returned the plane to CJIA for an emergency landing.” At 11:12 a.m., the information was communicated to the Timehri Fire Station, and 10 ranks promptly took up their places and were on standby as a precautionary measure in readiness for any situation that could have occurred as a result of the failed engine.”

According to GFS, all passengers were safely evacuated.

Source : Loop Caribbean