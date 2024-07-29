FM Gil Denounces International Operation Against Venezuelan Elections

Latin American far-right politicians are trying to revive the Lima Group that launched smear campaigns against Venezuela.

On Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil denounced the existence of a foreign intervention operation aiming to delegitimize the presidential elections held on Sunday, July 28.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces and alerts the world about an intervention operation against the electoral process, our right to self-determination, and the sovereignty of our homeland, orchestrated by a group of governments and foreign powers,” he said.

“This group is a version of the infamous, defunct, and defeated Lima Group. It includes officials from Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and the Dominican Republic, as well as a group of far-right political hitmen specialized in destabilizing governments in Latin America, such as Ivan Duque, Mauricio Macri, Andres Pastrana, Oscar Arias, Marco Rubio, and Rick Scott,” the Venezuelan diplomat specified.

“They aim to distort what our country expressed peacefully and with civic spirit, which is nothing more than the exercise of the people’s right to choose, a right we exercise in Venezuela with absolute freedom and legality under the aegis of our laws and the control of the National Electoral Council, which is one of the five public powers of the state,” he added.

Gil also emphasized that Venezuelans exercise their political rights through a transparent, secure, and inviolable voting system, which is recognized as one of the best in the world and fully guarantees the “One Elector, One Vote” principle.

The Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister also recalled that the Latin American far-right aims to impose their own “puppet” in Venezuela, similar to what they attempted to do in 2019.

“This miserable and desperate operation is destined to fail because Venezuela is a free and sovereign country and will never accept impositions or blackmail from foreign entities, which have no moral and legal authority to attack our rights and our people,” he concluded.